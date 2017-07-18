VIDEO: Heightened security after jogger murdered at Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is heightened security at popular tourist destination Twin Peaks in San Francisco after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Around  7:56 a.m. 71-year-old Edward French was running up the peak, less than a half a mile from his home.

When he got to the top he was robbed of his camera, and then shot and killed.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene Tuesday morning.

He says with the killer still on the loose, police are vamping up security of the area.

There will be 24/7 patrol for the indefinite future as police investigate.

This is the third homicide on twin peaks this year.

On Valentine’s Day, two people from Santa Rosa were shot and killed.

People who visit the iconic spot say they wouldn’t expect these crimes to happen there.

