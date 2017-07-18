VIDEO: Hundreds of structures threatened by central California fire

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A wildfire burning in central California has grown, threatening several hundred structures.

Firefighters are battling the blaze near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Modesto.

The fire has scorched 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) since Sunday afternoon.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush, and tall grass.

Officials have ordered evacuations for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one structure and damaged another.

No one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To the south, crews have increased containment of a 28-square-mile (72-square-kilometer) blaze burning for a 10th day in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. It is 62 percent contained after destroying 16 homes.

