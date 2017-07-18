VIDEO: R. Kelly responds to cult allegations

Published:
Brian Kersey / AP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — R. Kelly is responding to allegations that he is luring young women into a cult.

This comes as a report from BuzzFeed news claims the R&B superstar brings young women into his inner circle, and keeps them against their will inside his homes in a cult-like atmosphere.

The accusations come from parents of two aspiring singers who say they lost contact with their daughters after they went to live with Kelly.

Three former members of Kelly’s inner circle also confirmed the cult-like conditions to BuzzFeed news.

Kelly’s lawyer says the singer is disturbed by the accusations and will work diligently to clear his name.

