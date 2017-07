SAN JOSE (KRON)– A collision involving six cars caused slow and go traffic on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The accident happened on northbound Highway 101 at Trimble Road.

The crash blocked the two right lanes.

Heavy traffic in the #SouthBay 101 N / Trimble Rd, a 6 car rash in the two right lanes, slow from McKee #SanJose pic.twitter.com/Ii3kW3LxBK — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 19, 2017