8 displaced by Walnut Creek apartment fire

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/KRON)– The cause of an apartment fire early this morning in Walnut Creek that displaced eight people is still under investigation, according to a spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A passerby reported the single-alarm fire at 12:20 a.m. at the Ygnacio Gardens Apartments at 1919 Ygnacio Valley Road, according to Fire Marshal Robert Marshall.

Crews brought the fire under control by 12:50 a.m. and managed to keep it from spreading beyond the second-story unit where it started, but up to four other units may have sustained water damage during the effort to extinguish it, Marshall said.

Five adults, three children and a dog were displaced.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators are working with the residents to determine what might have started the blaze.

“There was nobody home at the time of the fire, so that part of it makes it seem strange,” Marshall said.

The residents of the unit that caught fire were in the process of moving out, Marshall said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents find temporary housing.

