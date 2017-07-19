Apple patents discreet 911 calling feature

By , and Published:

CUPERTINO (KRON/CNN) — Tech company Apple wants their users to secretly call for help in an emergency.

The company has obtained a process that would allow people to discreetly dial 911 using only a fingerprint.

The patent was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

The company says this new technology will use a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger an emergency call.

First responders will be able to locate your mobile device.

This new feature could also pull live video or audio from an iPhone.

It’s unclear if Apple will build the technology into software updates.

The company did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s