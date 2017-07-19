SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A group of boys shot a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and driver with paintball guns in the city’s Mission District on Tuesday morning, police said.

The paintball attack occurred around 10 a.m. while the driver, a 36-year-old woman, was parked on Cesar Chavez Street at Mission Street.

Three boys walked up and started shooting at the front of the bus with paintball guns.

When the driver got out, the three boys fled, but one of them turned and fired several paintball shots at the driver, hitting her several times in the body.

The driver was not injured.

No arrests have been reported in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

