LAFAYETTE (KRON) — A three-alarm fire that destroyed a commercial building in Lafayette last week might have been sparked by a cigarette, according to fire officials.

The July 12 blaze burned through and gutted the building at 100 Lafayette Circle that housed at least nine businesses, including the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, a restaurant, a salon and an accountant’s office.

“The cause is still under investigation, but we know that the fire started in the restaurant, on the patio,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said. “A possible cause is cigarettes.”

The fire, which caused an estimated $1.1 million in damage, was first reported at 11:58 p.m. and was contained just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

A message on the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce website says the organization’s staff is still working remotely and will announce its new location soon.

