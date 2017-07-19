SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before the infamous murder trial, O.J. Simpson was a star football player and movie star.

After his acquittal in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, public opinion changed on him.

On Thursday, after a jury found Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges in 2008, the parole board will hear his case.

KRON4 will have full coverage all week long.

Before that, KRON4’s Gary Radnich interviewed the football star in 1991.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES