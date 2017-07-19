From the KRON4 vault: Gary Radnich interviews OJ Simpson in 1991 before infamous murder trial

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before the infamous murder trial, O.J. Simpson was a star football player and movie star.

After his acquittal in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, public opinion changed on him.

On Thursday, after a jury found Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges in 2008, the parole board will hear his case.

KRON4 will have full coverage all week long.

Before that, KRON4’s Gary Radnich interviewed the football star in 1991.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s