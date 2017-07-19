Gary’s Word: Return of Pablo Sandoval

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — He thumbed his nose at you on his way out of town…he literally stole $95 million from the Boston Red Sox.

Boston wanted him out so bad they are eating $50 million…Pablo Sandoval is reportedly returning to the Giants.

I don’t claim to fully understand the Giants’ thinking. OK, it’s something to talk about, maybe sell a few Panda hats left in storage, and I guess it will not cost them much.

He starts in the minors if it doesn’t work get rid of him.

All I can answer, with any credibility on the return of Sandoval, is how it looks, and to me, wow, the Giants look desperate!

If the #SFGiants do indeed sign Pablo Sandoval…wow do they look desperate! — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) July 20, 2017

