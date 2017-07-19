LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – O.J. Simpson’s case is bringing up a lot of questions about the parole process.

There is the way paroles usually work and then there’s O.J. Simpson. Most parole hearings aren’t streamed live, but his will be. And most parole boards take a few days to reach their decision, but the board knows the world is watching. They expect to have a decision the same day.

In Nevada, inmates are seen about four months before they are eligible for parole. So, if O.J. Simpson is approved for parole, he could be out Oct. 1.

The parole board is made up of seven people. There is one seat currently vacant. Simpson is expected to appear before a board of four parole commissioners who will question Simpson in Lovelock Correctional Center via video conference from Carson City. Two other board members are expected to monitor the hearing.

And no one, including the victim or prosecutor who put Simpson behind bars, is expected to testify against his release.

The board looks at a number of factors and assigns points on an 11-point risk assessment. The lower the number, the lower the risk of repeat offenses and the better chance at release.

Those rankings include everything from sex where men are automatically assigned a one and women a zero to the age when they first committed a crime. They even subtract one point for those 41 years or older.

Other factors include an investigation into the inmate’s conduct while in prison, a prior criminal history, and whether they are convicted of a violent crime which is the case for Simpson.

This isn’t the first time Simpson has appeared before the parole board. In 2013, he was paroled on some of the charges against him, including kidnapping, robbery and burglary, leaving four years left for Simpson to reach his minimum time behind bars, which is where we’re at today.

The board can deny parole for periods of up to three years or five years if there’s more than 10 years left of a sentence. The hearing is expected to last 35 to 45 minutes.

If denied parole on Thursday, there is a mandatory parole review for Simpson in July of 2022.

The parole hearing will be shown live on KRON4 as well as on KRON4.com and KRON4’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES