Man accused of stealing large barbecue trailer in Windsor

WINDSOR (KRON)– Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of stealing a large barbecue trailer from Oliver’s Market in Windsor and the $6,000 trailer is still missing.

The 800-pound, 15-foot barbecue trailer was stolen around 11 p.m. on July 9 by a person who hitched it to a distinctive black truck with orange lights on the roof, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

A Santa Rosa resident who recognized the truck called police and the sheriff’s office. Investigators then identified the truck owner as Gerald Corum, 24, of Santa Rosa, Crum said.

Detectives searched Corum’s home in the 2400 block of College Park Circle Friday and found the dolly belonging to Oliver’s Market that was used to move the barbecue trailer around the market, according to Crum.

Detectives interviewed Corum and confirmed he stole the trailer and dolly. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Corum has since posted bail and was released, Crum said.

The trailer is tow-able and is considered a vehicle, Crum said.

Anyone who knows the location of the barbecue trailer is asked to call property crimes detectives at (707) 565-2185.