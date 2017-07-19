PITTSBURG (BCN) — A 43-year-old man who was shot several times outside of a Pittsburg ice cream store Wednesday afternoon succumbed to his injuries a short while later at a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream store at 4493 Century Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR on him before he was taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, where he died.

The victim, a resident of Bethel Island, has not been identified.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers believe the victim knew the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4040.

