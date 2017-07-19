MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office has identified Tomales Bay Oyster Co. owner 70-year-old Charles “Tod” Friend of Oakland as the boater who went missing in Tomales Bay Tuesday.

Investigators believe Friend fell off the boat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Friend is listed on the Tomales Bay Oyster Co. website and in government documents as the company’s owner.

He was reported missing around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after the Marin County Fire Department received an emergency call from an employee at the Hog Island Oyster Company in Marshall.

The employee said their boat was near Friend’s vessel when they saw it going in circles.

The search Wednesday includes the Marin County Sheriff’s Office dive team, Search and Rescue Team, National Park Service, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Sheriff’s officials said Friend is well known and loved in west Marin County.

