MENLO PARK (BCN) — A Menlo Park pastor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations that he molested three minors in the church office between 2011 and 2015, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

Victor Tax-Gomez, also known as Ever Oliveros-Cano, was a pastor at Greater Friendship Baptist Church where the victims’ families were members of the congregation, prosecutors said.

Two of the victims were sisters and the third was a friend. Their ages at the time of the alleged offenses were 15, 17 and 13.

Tax-Gomez allegedly committed the crimes while “claiming to be praying with or cleansing the victims,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

“It’s always a more egregious offense when one takes advantage of a position of trust,” Wagstaffe said. “That’s a very significant violation.”

One of the victims told a therapist about it two years later, and that therapist notified Menlo Park police.

“We’re still in the process of getting the discovery,” defense attorney William Daley said. “He absolutely denies the charges and in due course we expect a successful outcome.”

Tax-Gomez is currently being held on $250,000 bail.

He’s scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.

