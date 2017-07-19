HAYWARD (KRON) — A murder has been reported in unincorporated Hayward on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was shot and killed, and he was found dead on the ground.

The sheriff’s office reported the homicide on Twitter at around 3:20 p.m. It happened in the 200 block of Willow Avenue, deputies said.

The man was shot while pushing a stroller with a 3-month-old baby inside. The baby was not hurt and is in protective care.

Investigators are at the scene and residents are advised to avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said anyone who has information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

He described the area, which is near Cherryland Park, as a middle-class residential neighborhood that’s not typically a high-crime area.

It appears the man killed is the baby’s father, but police have not confirmed this.

No other information has been released at this time.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

