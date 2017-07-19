O.J. Simpson: Up for parole, how did we get here?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — O.J. Simpson is back in the spotlight this week ahead of his parole hearing Thursday morning in Carson City.

He’s serving a sentence of nine to 33 years after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts including armed robbery for his role in a 2007 robbery of a sports memorabilia dealer at the Palace Station hotel and casino.

He was previously granted parole on some charges in 2013, after being sentenced in 2008.

Thirteen years after O.J.’s “Trial of the Century” in Los Angeles in 1995, Las Vegas had it’s own trial of the century in 2008.

The “Juice” landed himself in hot water the year before trying to get back memorabilia he considered his from dealer Bruce Fromong during an armed invasion into Fromong’s hotel room.

If O.J. is granted parole on Thursday, he would get out in October.

O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas story started in 2007.

KLAS broke the story of his arrest on Sept. 13, 2007 — O.J. Simpson and five others forced their way into Bruce Fromong’s room at Palace Station.

“He did bust in with the guys and there were guns present and guns pointed,” said Bruce Fromong, collector.

While surveillance cameras captured Simpson and his accomplices walking through the casino, an audio recording made by Thomas Riccio — who helped organize the heist — proved to be a key piece of evidence.

Recording: O.J. Simpson “Mother f—–s, think you can steal my s— and sell it. Don’t let nobody out of here.”

Just days after his arrest, Simpson faced arraignment in justice court. It would be another year until his — sometimes raucous — trial began in front of Judge Jackie Glass.

“The last thing you want me to do as the judge is to start losing my temper in front of the fine ladies and gentlemen of the jury and having to deal with all of you,” said Judge Jackie Glass.

The trial included a field trip to Palace Station and revelations of the central audio tape in the case being sold to TMZ.

“That’s the only way I am allowed to talk about it. It is $150,000,” said Thomas Riccio, former auction house owner.

But in the end, prosecutors said the case simply boiled down to robbery while Simpson’s defense argued it was all about O.J.

“We don t want people going into rooms with guns to take property – that is robbery,” said David Roger, District Attorney in 2008.

“The police, DA, was only interested in one thing — Mr. Simpson,” said Yale Galanter, Simpson’s attorney.

At his December 2008 sentencing, Simpson said he was sorry for his actions.

“I wasn’t there to hurt anybody. I just wanted my personal things, and I realized it was stupid of me. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to steal anything from anybody, and I didn’t know I was doing anything illegal,” Simpson said.

But it was illegal, bringing with it a sentence of 9 to 33 years in prison.

The Goldman family said they finally had some justice after O.J.’s acquittal in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman 13 years to the day earlier.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment knowing that the SOB is going to jail for a very long time where he belongs,” said Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman’s father.

Simpson was granted parole on the armed robbery convictions in 2013 but the remaining charges, including kidnapping, are up for parole Thursday.

