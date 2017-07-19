People Behaving Badly: Pacifica driver crackdown

PACIFICA (KRON) — If you happened to be in Pacifica and noticed a lot of motorcycle cops riding around, you might have thought, “Something’s up because Pacifica police don’t actually have a motorcycle division.”
However, despite that big warning sign, 25 traffic officers were very busy, stopping more than 130 cars and handed out 120 tickets in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay
Stanley Roberts picks up the Pacifica side of the monthly crackdown.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
