People Behaving Badly: Pacifica driver crackdown

By and Published:

 

PACIFICA (KRON) — If you happened to be in Pacifica and noticed a lot of motorcycle cops riding around, you might have thought, “Something’s up because Pacifica police don’t actually have a motorcycle division.”

However, despite that big warning sign, 25 traffic officers were very busy, stopping more than 130 cars and handed out 120 tickets in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay

Stanley Roberts picks up the Pacifica side of the monthly crackdown.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

