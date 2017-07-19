RICHMOND (KRON) — A multi-agency task force has made several arrests on Wednesday, which they think will go a long way towards dismantling one of Richmond’s violent street gangs.

Police believe one group has committed crimes all over the Bay Area.

Richmond police are working with the FBI and the Contra Costa County Safe Streets Task Force. Police say they have made significant progress in taking down the Manor Boys, one of Richmond’s violent street gangs.

Three arrests on Wednesday, bring to six the total number of suspected gang members arrested in the last 30 days on a variety of charges. Among them is a 15-year-old juvenile wanted for the May 18 murder of Alexandria Sweitzer.

“Crimes include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, human trafficking involving the sex trade, robbers including home invasions, firearm assault including shooting at people, autos and inhabited dwellings, firearms trafficking, narcotics trafficking, credit card fraud, and criminal street gang membership,” Richmond Police Chief Alwyn Brown said.

Two people are still wanted, and authorities also confiscated 11 weapons, as well as heroin and cash.

Authorities would not say if this gang is responsible for the numerous freeway shootings seen along the Richmond corridor but say they are now looking to see what specific crimes suspects can be connected to.

Here is a list of those arrested.

15-year-old juvenile, murder

21-year-old Wiljay Bernstine, parole violation

18-year-old Darrelvone Waters, illegal firearms possession

18-year-old David Jones, robbery and illegal firearms possession

23-year-old DeShawn Ford, probation violation

21-year-old Giovante Warren, illegal firearm possession and gang enhancement.

The suspects still on the loose are 20-year-old Teari Watts and 19-year-old Josha Watts.

Teari is wanted for murder, gang enhancement, and conspiracy. Josha is wanted for a probation violation.

“People in the City of Richmond and the Bay Area should not live in fear, and this task force is designed to identify and dismantle violent gangs across the Bay Area,” FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett said.