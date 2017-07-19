Possible arsonist on the loose after series of fires in Antioch



ANTIOCH (KRON)–Investigators in Antioch are searching for a possible arsonist after five fires broke out early Wednesday morning.

The blazes were all within one mile of each other and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before any nearby structures were damaged.

One fire broke out next to the Antioch United Methodist Church and the flames came within a few feet of the building.

According to officials, the fires are being called suspicious because of the proximity and time frame each blaze started.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES