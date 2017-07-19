San Francisco police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in San Francisco’s Japantown Wednesday night.

The collision occurred near Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, police said on Twitter at about 9 p.m.

Streets in the area are closed as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Further information was not immediately available.

