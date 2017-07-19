San Mateo nanny pleads not guilty to allegedly driving drunk with baby

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A San Mateo nanny pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that she crashed a car with a baby inside and struck an 11-year-old child while allegedly driving under the influence in Belmont last month, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

Evgeniya Martynova, a 64-year-old resident of San Mateo, was allegedly driving in Belmont to pick up two children with a 7-month-old baby in the vehicle around 3:05 p.m. on June 12 at Cipriani Elementary School at 2525 Buena Vista Ave., prosecutors said.

Martynova was trying to park when she allegedly struck an 11-year-old child on the sidewalk, then drove into a school fence and down a nearby embankment. The child was bruised but not seriously injured.

Martynova, who has a prior drunk driving conviction, told officers that she had not been drinking, but a blood sample later came back with a 0.10 percent blood-alcohol content.

“She was on misdemeanor probation for drunk driving from just two years ago, so it’s a major concern when she has a blood-alcohol over the limit and is driving,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Wednesday.

“Fortunately the 11-year-old didn’t suffer any significant injury, but this woman very definitely has an alcohol issue that needs attention,” Wagstaffe said.

Martynova pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 17.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

