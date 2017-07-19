San Mateo police investigating shooting that injured man

SAN MATEO (BCN)–Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday evening in San Mateo.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South Delaware Street on a report of a person who was shot.

According to police, officers arrived and located a 36-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid and then the victim was taken to a trauma center.

Officers then searched the area for the suspect, witnesses and evidence, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who has not been identified, shot the victim and fled in a red vehicle as a passenger.

This shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call police detectives at (650) 522-7650 or the Secret Witness Line at (650) 522-7676.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES