Sources: Giants to sign Pablo Sandoval to minor-league deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Panda is back with the Giants.
San Francisco has signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor-league deal, multiple sources are reporting.
MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported the deal on Twitter.
Source: Pablo Sandoval finalizing Minor League deal and will report to Sacramento. #Giants
— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 20, 2017
Reports say it is a minor-league deal.
KRON4’s Gary Radnich will have more on KRON4 News at 5 p.m.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
