Sources: Giants to sign Pablo Sandoval to minor-league deal

Pablo Sandoval
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2014, file photo, then-Boston Red Sox free agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval, nicknamed Kung Fu Panda, converses with a person dressed as a panda bear wearing a Red Sox jersey, overlooking a tarp-covered Fenway Park field in Boston. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Red Sox announced that Sandoval had been designated for assignment after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Panda is back with the Giants.

San Francisco has signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor-league deal, multiple sources are reporting.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported the deal on Twitter.

Reports say it is a minor-league deal.

