Sources: Giants to sign Pablo Sandoval to minor-league deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Panda is back with the Giants.

San Francisco has signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor-league deal, multiple sources are reporting.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported the deal on Twitter.

Source: Pablo Sandoval finalizing Minor League deal and will report to Sacramento. #Giants — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 20, 2017

Reports say it is a minor-league deal.

