Sources: Woman accused of kidnapping baby near San Francisco park won’t face charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The woman accused of kidnapping a baby over the weekend near a San Francisco park will not face any charges.

The incident happened at Colombia Park in the South of Market neighborhood on Sunday.

Originally, police said the baby girl was taken from her father’s car when he turned away to make a bottle.

The woman accused of taking the child was found about an hour later on a Muni bus with the baby in her arms.

The child was unharmed.

Sources tell KRON4 that the woman will not face any charges in this case.

