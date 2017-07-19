Tech Report: Find the right Amazon Alexa device for you

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amazon’s gadgets, with their artificial intelligent voice assistant Alexa built in, continue to grow in popularity.

These devices let you ask Alexa questions or give voice commands, like setting an alarm or adding something to your Amazon shopping cart.

At first, there was just one echo speaker with Alexa, but now, there are dozens of products with the voice assistant built in including a just released TV.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate gives you a comparison of the different Alexa devices and what they offer.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

TV WITH BUILT IN ALEXA:

ELEMENT TV –

https://www.amazon.com/All-New-Element-4K-Ultra-HD-Smart-TV-Fire-TV-Edition-43-Inch/dp/B06XD4SXWD/ref=sr_1_3?s=amazon-devices&ie=UTF8&qid=1500337529&sr=8-3&keywords=ELEMENT%2BTV&th=1

WESTINGHOUSE TV –

http://westinghouseelectronics.com/products/amazon-fire-tv-edition/42-55/wa50ufa1001/

AMAZON ECHO, SHOW, LOOK DEVICES –

https://www.amazon.com/b/?ie=UTF8&node=9818047011&ref_=fs_ods_fs_aucc_cp

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s