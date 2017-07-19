Tech Report: Find the right Amazon Alexa device for you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amazon’s gadgets, with their artificial intelligent voice assistant Alexa built in, continue to grow in popularity.

These devices let you ask Alexa questions or give voice commands, like setting an alarm or adding something to your Amazon shopping cart.

At first, there was just one echo speaker with Alexa, but now, there are dozens of products with the voice assistant built in including a just released TV.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate gives you a comparison of the different Alexa devices and what they offer.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

TV WITH BUILT IN ALEXA:

ELEMENT TV –

https://www.amazon.com/All-New-Element-4K-Ultra-HD-Smart-TV-Fire-TV-Edition-43-Inch/dp/B06XD4SXWD/ref=sr_1_3?s=amazon-devices&ie=UTF8&qid=1500337529&sr=8-3&keywords=ELEMENT%2BTV&th=1

WESTINGHOUSE TV –

http://westinghouseelectronics.com/products/amazon-fire-tv-edition/42-55/wa50ufa1001/

AMAZON ECHO, SHOW, LOOK DEVICES –

https://www.amazon.com/b/?ie=UTF8&node=9818047011&ref_=fs_ods_fs_aucc_cp

