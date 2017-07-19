The World According to Gary: Julian Edelman offers up some #motivation

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Julian Edelman offering up some #motivation for aspiring athletes and an Audi ad causing quite the commotion.

Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman was coined a “Super Bowl Hero” after a spectacular catch during the 2017 game. Julian has a flock of fans now, but in 2006, his former English teacher told him to think realistically about career choices.

His former teacher wrote him an apology letter, which he shared on Twitter with the hashtag #motivation.

An Audi ad has angered a bunch of people after comparing women to used cars. Darya thinks the luxury car brand has crossed the line.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s