The World According to Gary: Julian Edelman offers up some #motivation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Julian Edelman offering up some #motivation for aspiring athletes and an Audi ad causing quite the commotion.

Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman was coined a “Super Bowl Hero” after a spectacular catch during the 2017 game. Julian has a flock of fans now, but in 2006, his former English teacher told him to think realistically about career choices.

His former teacher wrote him an apology letter, which he shared on Twitter with the hashtag #motivation.

An Audi ad has angered a bunch of people after comparing women to used cars. Darya thinks the luxury car brand has crossed the line.

