LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Crews working on expanding the Los Angeles Subway line discovered something out of the ordinary.

Construction crews have found fossils from mammoths, mastodons, and bison while on site.

One video shows a tusk from an adult mammoth being uncovered.

Crews also say they discovered teeth from a mastodon as well. That is the one that looks like an elephant with the long, curled tusks.

A forearm from a camel was found earlier this year, as was a leg bone and hip joint from a sloth.

Experts say the fossils are at least 10,000 years old.

The fossils are expected to be taken to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

