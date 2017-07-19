(KRON/CNN) — A 10-year-old boy in Missouri says he burned his hands on hot playground equipment.
10-year-old Jesse James Turkington says he was at a summer camp in St. Louis when he got hurt.
“We were playing at the recess time, and I went on the monkey bars, and it was so hot that it burnt my hand,” Turkington said.
While Turkington continues to heal, his grandmother has a message to share with other parents.
“Be reminded because almost all of playground equipment is almost directly into the sun,” Alexandra Spence said.
The school district says it has a heat policy, which is when temperatures reach a heat index of 100, no activities are done outside.
No word on how hot it was that day.
