VIDEO: New Oakland housing complex to go up in shadow of massive construction fire

By and Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A celebration of sorts in the East Bay on Wednesday as a brand new housing complex got the go-ahead.

But as KRON4’s Terisa Estacio reports, this new building is going up in the shadow of that massive fire recently in Oakland.

And developers say they are ready to take the necessary precautions to make sure this complex will be built.

Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s