Virginia middle school principal charged with assault for smacking student on the rear

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former middle-school principal has been charged with misdemeanor assault after police say he smacked a defiant student on the backside earlier this year.

Fifty-three-year-old Terrence Yarborough of Woodbridge had been principal of Carl Sandburg Middle School in Alexandria until he was placed on leave and then resigned after the April 4 incident.

Fairfax County Police said Tuesday that Yarborough asked a 12-year-old girl in the cafeteria to pick something up off the floor. Police say Yarborough then hit the girl on her buttocks after she twice said no.

At the time, Fairfax County Public Schools declined to discuss why Yarborough had been placed on leave.

Police charged Yarborough with misdemeanor assault earlier this month.

A message seeking comment from Yarborough was not immediately returned Tuesday.

