3 women steal fashion items from store in Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three women who stole items from a fashion store in Petaluma last week, a police sergeant said.

According to Petaluma police Sgt. Rick Cox, the burglary occurred on July 12 at 12:52 p.m. at the Novedades Mexico women’s fashion store at 800 Baywood Drive.

The owner of the store reported that the three women browsed for a few minutes.

Two of the women then distracted a clerk while the third woman took jewelry worth more than $8,000 from a display case, Sgt. Rick Cox said.

The store’s owner said the suspects were heavy-set women. Two of them were Hispanic and the third suspect was white or Hispanic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372 or (707) 781-1209.

