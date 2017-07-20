Fire burning in small apartment building in Oakland

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire broke out in a small apartment building in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Fire officials first reported the fire in the 7800 block of Ney Avenue on social media at about 2:40 p.m.

The blaze appears to have started in the second floor of a four-unit apartment building.

A video of the fire shows large flames coming out of the windows on the second floor.

No additional information was immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s