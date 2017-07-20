Fire burning in small apartment building in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire broke out in a small apartment building in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Fire officials first reported the fire in the 7800 block of Ney Avenue on social media at about 2:40 p.m.
The blaze appears to have started in the second floor of a four-unit apartment building.
A video of the fire shows large flames coming out of the windows on the second floor.
No additional information was immediately available.
Ney Ave fire Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/A67uzA9WfC
— J (@WorldChampMLB) July 20, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HAYWARD MAN SHOT, KILLED WHILE PUSHING BABY IN STROLLER ID’D
- THE JUICE WILL BE LOOSE: O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE
- LINKIN PARK SINGER CHESTER BENNINGTON DIES OF APPARENT SUICIDE
- POLICE: WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER $2M IN LIQUID METH FOUND IN CAR
- FAMILY SAYS PREMATURE BABY BEING HELD ‘MEDICAL HOSTAGE’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PACIFICA DRIVER CRACKDOWN