Hayward man shot, killed while pushing baby in stroller identified

Daniel Deltoro, 29, resident of Hayward (Alameda County Sheriffs)

HAYWARD (KRON) — The man who was shot and killed while pushing a baby in a stroller in Hayward on Wednesday has been identified as Daniel Deltoro, 29, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hayward resident was shot while pushing his 3-month-old son in a stroller on Willow Avenue in unincorporated Hayward. The baby was not hurt and is in protective care.

At about 3 p.m., deputies received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Willow Avenue, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Deputies who responded to the shooting found Deltoro on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelly said.

No suspect information being released at this time.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

