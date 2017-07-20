Laptop ban lifted on US-bound flights

By , and Published:

 

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The Department of Homeland Security has lifted laptop bans on flights to the United States.

Officials say both airlines and airports have complied with the first phase of Secretary John Kelly’s security enhancements.

Now, restrictions are no longer in effect for the last of 10 airports with U.S.-bound flights.

In a statement, officials say airlines and airports participation shows signs of commitment to raising the bar on global security.

