Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies of apparent suicide

Chester Bennington (AP Photo)

(KRON) — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 a.m.

Chester was 41 years old and was married with 6 children from 2 wives.

Chester was very close with Chris Cornell, who himself committed suicide by hanging in May.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

Linkin Park sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

