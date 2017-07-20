Live updates: O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing

CARSON CITY (KRON) — We’re awaiting O.J. Simpon’s parole board hearing to find out if he will be released from prison.

What to expect:

  • Simpson will appear (via video-conference from prison) in front of four parole board commissioners.
  • He’ll speak for 30 to 45 minutes. Then, the board members will leave to deliberate.
  • If the four parole board members do not unanimously agree, they’ll call two other commissioners to vote.

Live updates:

  • Simpson’s caseworker Marc  La Fleur, confirms his parole eligibility date Oct.1 2017
  • Connie Bisbee questions Simpson
  • Simpson enters courtroom with Officer Francisco Bautista Simpson wearing standard-issue blue jeans, light blue button-down shirt, white T-shirt and white sneakers
  • The uniformed officer in the room is Correctional Officer Francisco Bautista
  • Arnelle Simpson its right of Shirley Baker, her left-hand holds Shirley’s right hand.
  • Commissioners set to enter the courtroom at 9:59 a.m.
  • Simpson’s family, friends, and victim have entered the courtroom.
  • Simpson will sit at a plain wooden table with a podium court bench behind him
  • His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne will sit next to him

     

