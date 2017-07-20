Live updates: O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing

CARSON CITY (KRON) — We’re awaiting O.J. Simpon’s parole board hearing to find out if he will be released from prison.
What to expect:
- Simpson will appear (via video-conference from prison) in front of four parole board commissioners.
- He’ll speak for 30 to 45 minutes. Then, the board members will leave to deliberate.
- If the four parole board members do not unanimously agree, they’ll call two other commissioners to vote.
Live updates:
- Simpson’s caseworker Marc La Fleur, confirms his parole eligibility date Oct.1 2017
- Connie Bisbee questions Simpson
- Simpson enters courtroom with Officer Francisco Bautista Simpson wearing standard-issue blue jeans, light blue button-down shirt, white T-shirt and white sneakers
- The uniformed officer in the room is Correctional Officer Francisco Bautista
- Arnelle Simpson its right of Shirley Baker, her left-hand holds Shirley’s right hand.
- Commissioners set to enter the courtroom at 9:59 a.m.
- Simpson’s family, friends, and victim have entered the courtroom.
- Simpson will sit at a plain wooden table with a podium court bench behind him
- His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne will sit next to him
OJ Simpson much skinnier in comparison to his 2013 parole hearing @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xIIa288YYl
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) July 20, 2017
My view as we wait to see the OJ Simpson parole hearing in Carson City, NV @kron4news will start in 5 minutes… pic.twitter.com/dI2Ex9p3vy
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) July 20, 2017