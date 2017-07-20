EMERYVILLE (BCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who beat a man with a baseball bat, leaving the victim with serious head injuries Tuesday evening in Emeryville.

Just before 7 p.m., officers received several calls regarding a person being beat with a baseball bat in the 3800 block of Emery Street, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Callers also told officers that several people were seen running from the area.

Once at the scene, officers found a man bleeding from the head. He was taken to a hospital, police said.

The victim said he didn’t know the attacker.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with cellphone video of the incident to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

