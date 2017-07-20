Man stabbed to death in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was found stabbed to death in Hayes Valley on Thursday evening, police said.

The homicide happened on Lily and Octavia in San Francisco. Police found the man dead at the scene.

No other information has been made available by police.

