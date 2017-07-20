Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A New Orleans man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in San Francisco between a truck and a motorcycle, police said.

Jacob Mizelle, 29, was riding a motorcycle on Geary Boulevard when he hit the side of a westbound truck that was turning from Geary onto Laguna Street shortly after 8:20 p.m., police said.

Mizelle died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man, remained at the scene while another victim, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrest was reported at the scene, but the collision remains under investigation, police said.

