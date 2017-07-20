VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted in backyard of San Mateo home

SAN MATEO (BCN) — A mountain lion was reported to be in a San Mateo resident’s backyard Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The sighting was reported at about 12:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Viewridge Drive.

The rear yard of the residence backs up to Laurelwood Park, where there have been previous mountain lion sightings, San Mateo police said.

The witness said the animal never acted predatory or aggressive and said she watched it wander back into the wooded area of the park, according to police.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the sighting, police said.

For information on how to stay safe in areas where mountain lions are present, people can visit http://www.keepmewild.org.

