Muni vehicle causing traffic following accident

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A San Francisco Municipal Railway vehicle was involved in a collision in the Bayview District that is affecting service on the T-Third Street line, according to Muni officials.

Muni officials reported the collision at 6:37 a.m. at Third Street and Williams Avenue and said it is delaying southbound T-Third service.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

 

