SAN JOSE (KRON) — Now that O.J. “The Juice” Simpson will soon be on the loose, how will he make a living?

From the South Bay on Thursday, KRON4 look at the market for OJ memorabilia.

World of Sports Memorabilia owner Tito Hernandez searched his inventory Thursday morning and came up with just one O.J. Simpson item–a signed photo of O.J. that he thinks is probably worth a lot less now that Simpson will soon be free.

“There just hasn’t been much available in the past few years, so what little was out there was getting higher and higher, but now that he’s getting out and can do more signings, the value of his stuff is going to drop,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez couldn’t be pinned down on what the photo from Simpson’s days with the Buffalo Bills might be worth.

O.J. granted parole View as list View as gallery Open Gallery O.J. Simpson’s sister Shirley Baker, middle, daughter Arielle Simpson, left, and friend Tom Scotto react after O.J. Simpson was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool) Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool) Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool) Bruce Fromong testifies for former NFL football star O.J. Simpson, far right, during Simpson’s hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Fromong, one of the sports memorabilia dealers in the robbery that put Simpson in prison, told the Nevada parole board that the former sports star apologized to him and he accepted it. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool) Testifying before the Nevada Parole Commission, OJ Simpson said “I basically have spent a conflict-free life.” Simpson is seeking release from prison after nine years behind bars. (July 20)

The last Simpson item he sold, a year ago, was a jersey that went for $300. But O.J. being back in the news is generating some new interest nonetheless.

“The buzz right now is that people want to know if I would be interested in doing a private signing with O.J.,” Hernandez said. “I tell them I might, but it all depends (on) the price.”

Hernandez says Simpson might still command $50,000 or more for such a signing.

For perspective, he says one of the most sought autographs around belongs to another ex-con.

“Al Capone is one of the most expensive autographs around, you would be surprised,” Hernandez said.

Let the bidding begin.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES