People Behaving Badly: Things you shouldn’t do when driving

PACIFICA (KRON) — When traffic officers hit the street, their main purpose is to look for people behaving unsafely behind the wheel.
Sometimes, they have to search for the problems. And then, there are times when the drivers bring their problems to them.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HAYWARD MAN SHOT, KILLED WHILE PUSHING BABY IN STROLLER ID’D
- THE JUICE WILL BE LOOSE: O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE
- LINKIN PARK SINGER CHESTER BENNINGTON DIES OF APPARENT SUICIDE
- POLICE: WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER $2M IN LIQUID METH FOUND IN CAR
- FAMILY SAYS PREMATURE BABY BEING HELD ‘MEDICAL HOSTAGE’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PACIFICA DRIVER CRACKDOWN