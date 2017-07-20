Police: Arsonist burns American flag hanging in front of Fremont home

FREMONT (KRON) — An arsonist was caught on camera burning an American flag hanging in front of a Fremont home on Sunday, police said.

At around 7 a.m., police responded to Mission Boulevard and Pickering Avenue on a report of an arson fire. The homeowner told police that someone overnight came onto his or her front yard and burned the flag.

With the help of surveillance cameras from several homes in the neighborhood, video showed a car of interest had gone up to the home at around 3:50 a.m.

The car is seen pulling up to the curb, and a person gets out of the car, runs up to the house, and then is seen running away from the house and back to the car, police said.

The car is described as a light-colored, possibly silver, 2016-17, four-door Honda Civic. The car has dark tinted rear windows.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 510-790-6900.