Rash of crimes at Bay Area BART stations



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Six car burglaries were reported at several Bay Area BART stations in one day.

Two of the burglaries occurred at the South Hayward station. The other happened at the Coliseum Station, Bay Fair Station, and Rockridge Station.

The majority were auto burglaries, where vehicles were parked in the BART parking lot and their windows were smashed.

The crimes come at a time of growing concern about crime at the transit system.

BART is facing a hard time with recruiting and retaining enough police officers.

