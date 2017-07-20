SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN) — Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County are asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old Ben Lomand man suspected of attempted murder, after he allegedly shot another man in the face during an argument early Thursday morning.

At about 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 8400 block of Hihn Road, just outside Ben Lomand, according to sheriff’s officials.

There, deputies located a male victim who had been shot in the face. The victim suffered serious injuries, which however, were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, identified as Austin Combs, fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s officials have released an image of Combs with hopes that someone will come forward with information on his whereabouts.

If anyone sees Combs, sheriff’s officials said they should not approach him as he may be armed.

Anyone with information about Combs is urged to call the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch at (831) 471-1121 and reference case number 17-06013.

