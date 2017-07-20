Search suspended for Tomales Bay Oyster Co. owner

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The search for Tomales Bay Oyster Co. owner Charles “Tod” Friend, who disappeared from his boat in Tomales Bay on Tuesday, was suspended Wednesday, a Marin County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Friend, 70, of Oakland, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee of Marshall-based Hog Island Oyster Co. saw Friend’s boat going in a circle with no sign of Friend aboard it, according to the sheriff’s office.

“After conducting thorough searches by literally land, sea and air, no clues or information was developed to aid us in our search efforts,” sheriff’s Lt. Doug Pittman said Thursday morning.

“Should any new clues or information come forward, we will reevaluate the need for whatever appropriate action will then be taken,” Pittman said.

Investigators believe Friend was not wearing a life vest and fell off his boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service, the Marin County.

Search and Rescue team and the sheriff’s dive team searched for Friend Tuesday and Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES