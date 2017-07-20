Simpson looking forward to future, attorney says

On Thursday, Simpson will ask a board to grant him parole.

“You know, he’s looking forward to the future,” Fumo said.

Fumo says Simpson sometimes calls him from prison.

Fumo has been preparing for the parole hearing with Simpson’s lead attorney. The board will consider whether he’s accepted responsibility and is remorseful for his crime. According to Fumo, he is.

The board will base its decision on the point system. The lower the points, the less likely it’s believed you’ll end up in prison again.

Fumo tells 8 News NOW, Simpson will likely receive three to five points. That’s a low number, and the standard would be to grant parole.

If that happens, Simpson could walk out of prison as early as October.

“He’s not going to be golfing everyday,” Fumo said. “I think the physical part has really taken a toll on his life.”

Simpson is 70 years old.

Fumo represented him in 2013 when he argued he didn’t get a fair trial in 2007 armed robbery case.

“The issue was, at the time, did he receive adequate representation for what happened? And we pointed out some things we thought were clearly ineffective.”

This was also the first time Simpson took the stand in Nevada.

“It got nuts. It really got kind of crazy,” Simpson said.

He testified he busted into a hotel room, not just because of sports memorabilia, as reported.

“Pictures of your daughter who died, your dad who’s passed, man, they got family albums of your mother, and that’s when I got interested,” Simpson said.

But the motion was denied.

“I was disappointed,” Fumo said.

What remains a disappointment to Fumo is the sentence handed down by Judge Jackie Glass – which even prosecutors thought was heavy.

“I thought it was outrageous,” Fumo said.

Ten years later, though the question remains — did the not guilty verdicts for double murder in Los Angeles in 1995 play a part?

“Justice is supposed to be blind,” Fumo said.

On Thursday, all eyes are on Simpson again as he makes another attempt to be a free man and according to his letter to Fumo, there may be a webcast or blog in his future.

Fumo also says, O.J. has had challenges in prison, for example, other inmates stealing his belongings and his celebrity status making him a target.

