Simpson looking forward to future, attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thursday won’t be the first time O.J. Simpson tries to leave prison.
He was granted parole in 2013 for some charges he was convicted of in Nevada but not enough to make him a free man.
The same year he asked for a new trial but was denied.
Ozzie Fumo says he received a letter from O.J. Simpson a few months ago. The criminal defense attorney also started serving as a Nevada state assemblyman earlier this year.
“This letter basically just says help others, not help me, help the future. Help guys that are in here. Put money where it really needs to be, where it can help these guys because he’s experienced it firsthand. He’s a better person than what a lot of people, you know, think he is,” Fumo said.
The former football star wrote about the benefit of education for inmates who haven’t had the opportunities he’s had. He described taking a computer course, and working in the athletic department at the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.
O.J. Simpson is serving a nine to 33-year sentence for an armed robbery scheme with five others at the Palace Station in Las Vegas in 2007.