ORLANDO, Florida (KRON/CNN) — A student at the University of Central Florida says he’s been suspended after tweeting a viral image of his ex-girlfriend’s breakup letter.

Now, the student has hired an attorney, who says the school is violating his First Amendment right to free speech.

“Looking back at it now, it’s probably the craziest thing that will ever happen in my life,” student Nicholas Lutz said.

Feb. 17 was supposed to be a normal day for the senior Lutz. That is until he tweeted a picture of a breakup letter from his ex-girlfriend.

Lutz actually graded the letter, for grammar and syntax, giving his ex a D-.

It was retweeted 121,000 times and seen around the world.

“My main goal was never to expose her,” Lutz said. “It was to show emphasis on the letter.”

But now, Lutz and his attorney say the University of Central Florida is using this tweet to suspend him for two semesters and put him on probation.

His attorney said that’s a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.

“That should really, fundamentally concern people not only who are students, but people who believe in the idea of freedom of expression,” attorney Jacob Stuart said.

At first, the university sent Lutz a letter saying he may have violated a law.

Lutz’s lawyer says the ex-girlfriend had filed a cyberbullying report with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, but prosecutors never pursued the claim.

And on Thursday, a new letter came from UCF says instead, Lutz’s actions violated not the law, but two portions of the university’s code of conduct: disruption and cyberbullying.

“If they can do that to me, that can happen to almost anybody, and that’s upsetting,” Lutz said.

Now, Lutz is appealing and standing by this now viral tweet.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES